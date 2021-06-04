UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Kills 904 Children In 32 Years In IIOJK: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Indian troops kills 904 children in 32 years in IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 904 children during the last 32 years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on June 4, revealed that 904 children were among the 95,791 Kashmiris including women martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till June 04, 2021.

The report said the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,821 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said dozens of young boys including girls were blinded and thousands of people including young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops since 2008.

Meanwhile, hundreds of boys as well as girls aged below 20 have been martyred during cordon and search operations and fake encounters, while a large number of them are facing illegal detentions under black laws in different jails of the occupied territory.

