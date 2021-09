ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bandipora district In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops launched the CASO in Watrina village on the outskirts of Bandipora town.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.