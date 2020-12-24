Indian troops launch CASO in Baramullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Sopore area of Baramullah district on Thursday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group launched the operation in Wanigam Payeen area of the district.

The locals told media that they heard several gun shots from Indian troops, however, there was no response from other side as of now. The operation was continuing till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during house raids arrested over a half dozen youth in Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old MCA student, Saqib Ashraf has been missing since 20 December from Baramulla district, when he was returning home from Kashmir University.