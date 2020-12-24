UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Launch CASO In Baramullah

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Indian troops launch CASO in Baramullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian forces launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Sopore area of Baramullah district on Thursday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group launched the operation in Wanigam Payeen area of the district.

The locals told media that they heard several gun shots from Indian troops, however, there was no response from other side as of now. The operation was continuing till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during house raids arrested over a half dozen youth in Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old MCA student, Saqib Ashraf has been missing since 20 December from Baramulla district, when he was returning home from Kashmir University.

Related Topics

India Army Police Student Sopore Jammu December Media From

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

8 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

10 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

8 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

10 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.