Indian Troops Launch CASO In IHK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:52 PM

Indian troops launch CASO in IHK

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in central Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in central Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Chadoora area of the district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and launched searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Your Thoughts and Comments

