Indian troops launch CASO in IHK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in central Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Chadoora area of the district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and launched searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.

The operation continued till last reports came in.