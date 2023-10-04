Indian troops launch CASO in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off the Kujjar area of the district, today, and launched searches.

The operation was going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the troops also continued a military operation at Broh-Soom in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu region on the third consecutive day, today. Earlier, two army personnel were injured in an attack in the same area.