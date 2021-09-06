Indian troops launch CASO in Poonch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Poonch district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops launched cordon and search operations in Topa and Thera villages in the Mendhar area of the district.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches were still going on when the last reports poured in.