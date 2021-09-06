UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASO In Poonch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

Indian troops launch CASO in Poonch

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Poonch district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops launched cordon and search operations in Topa and Thera villages in the Mendhar area of the district.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches were still going on when the last reports poured in.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

22 minutes ago
 UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

37 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Secur ..

ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.