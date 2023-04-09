Indian troops launch CASO in Poonch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indian troops have launched a complete cordon off and search operation (CASO) in the Poonch district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops launched the CASO in Shahpur area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation was going on till the receiving of the last reports from Kashmir Valley.