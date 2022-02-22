Indian troops launch CASO in Pulwama

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in Pulwama town, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A contingent of Indian forces' personnel rushed to the area. The troops blocked all roads and sealed exit and entry points and conducted searches in the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops during house-to-house search fired several bullet shots to harass the locals in the area.