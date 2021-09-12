Indian troops launch CASO in Rajouri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rajouri district on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops launched the operation in higher reaches of Barote Village of the district.

The Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel launched the CASO in the area after having a specific input about presence of some militants, the police source told media men.

A senior police officer told media that exchange of firing between militants and Indian forces was going on.

On the other hand, an Indian army Major, Mayank Vishnoi succumbed to his injuries in Udhampure military hospital. He was injured due to "misfire" from own rifle in 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Shopian district on August 27.

Meanwhile, two Indian troops were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

A police official said that an Indian army truck skidded off the road near Kadlabal Chersu and two army men got injured in the accident.