Indian troops launch CASO in Rajouri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rajouri district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the operation was launched in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while troops closed vehicular traffic from Thanamandi to Rajouri in view of the CASO in Khablan and other nearby villages of the district in the wee hours of Saturday.