UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASO In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

Indian troops launch CASO in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Srinagar city Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops cordoned off Noor Bagh area of the city and launched door-to-door searches. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Bagh Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

27 minutes ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognitio ..

Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognition for organisational resilienc ..

42 minutes ago
 MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dub ..

MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers

57 minutes ago
 CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financ ..

CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financial sector risks

1 hour ago
 China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.