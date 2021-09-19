Indian troops launch CASO in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Srinagar city Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops cordoned off Noor Bagh area of the city and launched door-to-door searches. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.