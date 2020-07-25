UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch CASO In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Indian troops launch CASO in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Ranbirgarh area in early Saturday morning and launched searches.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area. Further details are awaited.

