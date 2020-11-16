UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch CASOS In Baramulla, Pulwama Areas

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

The troops launched operations in Pattan and Keeri areas of the Baramulla district, police said, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian Army soldiers along with personnel of paramilitary forces and police sealed all entry and exit points of the villages and started search operations.

The troops also launched door-to-door operation in Astanpora area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, a man received bullet injury in Janipur Colony area in Jammu district, a police official said.

