UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASOs In Different Areas Of IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Indian troops launch CASOs in different areas of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama and other districts of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops during a cordon and search operation forced the people to come out of their homes and conducted door to door searches in Karalgund area of Kupwara district.

The troops made the people to stay outdoors in the severe cold.

The troops during a cordon and search operation have claimed that they recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 5kg in Wanpora area of Pulwama district.

The troops also continued their military operations at various places in Srinagar, Baramulla, Islamabad and other areas of the territory.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

French President names Commander of UAE Land Force ..

French President names Commander of UAE Land Forces &#039;Knight of the Legion o ..

31 seconds ago
 vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers ..

Vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers Show 50MP AF Portrait Selfie a ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

12 minutes ago
 Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary G ..

Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

12 minutes ago
 Putin Says Did Everything to Find Masterminds Behi ..

Putin Says Did Everything to Find Masterminds Behind Murders of Nemtsov, Politko ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying at Sp ..

Putin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying at Spot Markets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.