Indian troops launch CASOs in different areas of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama and other districts of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops during a cordon and search operation forced the people to come out of their homes and conducted door to door searches in Karalgund area of Kupwara district.

The troops made the people to stay outdoors in the severe cold.

The troops during a cordon and search operation have claimed that they recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 5kg in Wanpora area of Pulwama district.

The troops also continued their military operations at various places in Srinagar, Baramulla, Islamabad and other areas of the territory.