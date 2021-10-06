Indian troops launch CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched search and cordon operations in Srinagar, Shopian, Bandipore and Kupwara districts Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops launched cordoned off different areas of Srinagar and launched searches, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

Indian police said that a joint team of army, Central Reserve Police Force and police ring-fenced Tikipora village of Shopian district and conducted door-to-door searches.

A senior Indian police officer claimed that the police recovered eight grenades and a pistol during a CASO in Hajitra Karnah area of Kupwara district.

He said that two persons were arrested in the area.

The troops also conducted a CASO in Hajin area of Bandipora district.