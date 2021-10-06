UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASOs In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Indian troops launch CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched search and cordon operations in Srinagar, Shopian, Bandipore and Kupwara districts Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops launched cordoned off different areas of Srinagar and launched searches, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

Indian police said that a joint team of army, Central Reserve Police Force and police ring-fenced Tikipora village of Shopian district and conducted door-to-door searches.

A senior Indian police officer claimed that the police recovered eight grenades and a pistol during a CASO in Hajitra Karnah area of Kupwara district.

He said that two persons were arrested in the area.

The troops also conducted a CASO in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Related Topics

India Army Police Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

9 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

9 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

9 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.