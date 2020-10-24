Indian troops launch CASOs in Pulwama

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops have launched cordon and search operation in different areas of Pulwama district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops cordoned off Chatapora, Tengpuna, Dangerpora and Hajipora areas of the district and launched house to house searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local residents. The searches were going on when last reports came in.