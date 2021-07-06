UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Launch Cordon, Search Operations In Different Parts Of IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Indian troops launch cordon, search operations in different parts of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in several areas of the territory.

The troops continued the operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri on eighth straight day, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

The searches were launched last Monday (28 June) after an Indian army man was injured in an attack in the area.

The troops also conducted operations in Doda town after a policeman was injured in a grenade blast near District Police Lines of the town.

Meanwhile, the cordon and search operations and frisking continued in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar and Jammu areas.

Cordon and search operations were also conducted in Doda city, Baghwah, Desa, Bharat, Gundna, Kastigarh and other areas of Jammu region.

Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of police participated in the operations.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Army Police Jammu Srinagar Man June Media

Recent Stories

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

19 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.