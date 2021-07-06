Indian troops launch cordon, search operations in different parts of IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in several areas of the territory.

The troops continued the operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri on eighth straight day, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

The searches were launched last Monday (28 June) after an Indian army man was injured in an attack in the area.

The troops also conducted operations in Doda town after a policeman was injured in a grenade blast near District Police Lines of the town.

Meanwhile, the cordon and search operations and frisking continued in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar and Jammu areas.

Cordon and search operations were also conducted in Doda city, Baghwah, Desa, Bharat, Gundna, Kastigarh and other areas of Jammu region.

Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of police participated in the operations.