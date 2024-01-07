Indian troops launch massive CASO in Poonch district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Indian troops have launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the troops launched the CASO at Uchad village and adjoining areas of Mendhar in the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Locals of the area claimed to have heard some gunshots from the operation site.