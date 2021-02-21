UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch Operation In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Indian troops launch operation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rajouri district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

The troops cordoned off Kangri and adjoining villages in the district in Jammu region and started door-to-door searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Officials said that searches were launched by army and police after locals informedabout presence of a "suspect."

