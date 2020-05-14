UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Launch Violent CASO In Kulgam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Indian troops launch violent CASO in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to Kasir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Yamrach area of the district, last night, and launched searches. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

9 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.