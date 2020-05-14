Indian troops launch violent CASO in Kulgam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to Kasir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Yamrach area of the district, last night, and launched searches. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports