Indian Troops Launch Violent Cordon And Search Operations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Indian troops launch violent cordon and search operations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Indian troops have launched violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Shopian, Pulwama and Islamabad in south Kashmir and at several places in the north Kashmir region.

The door-to-door search operations are underway in several villages of these areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

