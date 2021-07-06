UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launched Cordon, Search Operations In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Indian troops launched cordon, search operations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Violent cordon and search operations of Indian troops to be continued on Tuesday in different parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops continued the operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri on eighth consecutive day, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The search operations have been launched during last June 28 after an Indian army man was injured in an attack in the area.

The troops also conducted operations in Doda town after a policeman was injured in a grenade blast near District Police Lines of the town.

Meanwhile, the cordon and search operations and frisking continued in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar and Jammu areas.

Cordon and search operations were also conducted in Doda city, Baghwah, Desa, Bharat, Gundna, Kastigarh and other areas of Jammu region.

Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of police participated in the operations.

