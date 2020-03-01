UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 10 Kashmiris In February

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Indian troops martyr 10 Kashmiris in February

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred ten Kashmiris during the last month of February.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those killed three were martyred in a fake encounter or in custody.

During the month, thirty people were critically injured due to use of brute force and firing of teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory while 137 civilians, mostly youth, activistsand students, were arrested and several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act.

The police personnel also molested a woman during the period.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

