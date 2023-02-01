Indian troops martyr 10 Kashmiris in January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 10 Kashmiris including two young boys and a woman during the outgoing month of January.

According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday, four youths out of those were martyred in two fake encounters.

The killings by the troops rendered three women widowed and four children orphaned.

During the period, 15 youth were critically injured due to the use of brute force by Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel and blasts in the territory.

Indian forces' personnel during house raids arrested 137 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, and most of them were booked under black laws like Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act during the month.