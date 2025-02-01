Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr 11 Kashmiris In January: Report

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Indian troops martyr 11 Kashmiris in January: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Indian forces in their fresh continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 11 Kashmiris, including six teenagers, during the last month of January in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, eight of the victims, including an elderly couple, died due to water contamination caused by the Indian army in Budhal village of Rajouri, a grim reminder of the brutal tactics employed by occupation forces to suppress Kashmiris.

During the month, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and police arrested 37 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students.

Several detainees were booked under black laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), designed to silence dissent and prolong illegal detentions.

Additionally, Indian troops damaged one structure during the period. The relentless military repression highlights the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, as BJP-led Indian government continues to use state machinery to crush the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

