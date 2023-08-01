Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr 12 Kashmiris In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Indian troops martyr 12 Kashmiris in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twelve Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the last month of July.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, during the month, 193 civilians, mostly Hurriyat leaders, youth, activists and students, were arrested.

Many of those arrested were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A youth received critical injuries when Indian police and paramilitary personnel resorted to brute force in the occupied territory during the period.

