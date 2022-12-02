Indian troops martyr 12 Kashmiris in November

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 12 Kashmiris during the last month of November.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those killed five were martyred in fake encounters and in custody.

Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel arrested 78 people, mostly youth, activists, students, and a woman under the black laws Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 190 cordons and search operations in the territory.