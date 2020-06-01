UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 13 Youth In A Single Day In IOK

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Indian troops martyr 13 youth in a single day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 13 Kashmiri youth in a single day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service Indian troops martyred 10 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district. The Indian army officer told media men that search were underway in the villages of Poonch district.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Nawshehra area of Rajouri district, today.

