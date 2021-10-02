UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr 14 Kashmiris In September

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred fourteen Kashmiris during the last month of September.

According to data released by Kashmir Media Service research section, those killed five Kashmiris were martyred in fake encounters.

During the month, thirty two youth were critically injured due to use of brute force and firing of pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the territory. As many as 125 civilians, mostly youth, activists and students, were arrested and several of them were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The troops also misbehaved with a woman and destroyed and damaged a house during the period.

