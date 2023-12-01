Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr 15 Kashmiris In November

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 15 Kashmiris during the last month of November in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those killed five were martyred in fake encounters and custody.

The killing rendered three women widowed and seventeen children orphaned.

Indian troops, paramilitary, police personnel, the notorious National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency arrested 368 people, mostly youth, activists and students under the black laws Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 218 cordon and search operations (CASOs) in the occupied territory.

The troops also destroyed and damaged five residential houses during the operations in the month.

