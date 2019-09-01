Indian troops martyr 16 Kashmiris in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred sixteen (16) Kashmiris including a young boy and a woman during the past month of August, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killing rendered a woman widowed and three children orphaned.

During the period, three hundred and sixty six (366) people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel. Over five thousand (5051) people including Hurriyet leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mian Qayoom, President of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association; Mohammed Yasin Khan, chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance; Raja Muzaffar Butt, an anti-corruption crusader; an Arabic scholar; National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Engeener Rashid, activists and youth were arrested.

Fourteen (14) women were disgraced and thirty one (31) residential houses were damaged by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel during the siege and search operations in the month.