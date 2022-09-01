Indian troops martyr 19 Kashmiris in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred nineteen Kashmiris in the last month of August, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, among the victims, eight youth were martyred in different fake encounters while four women were widowed and fourteen children were orphaned.

During the period, the personnel of Indian army, police, Special Investigation Agency (SIA) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 150 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students and several of them were booked under black laws including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Public Safety Act during 171 cordon and search operations.

At least eighteen youth were injured in firing of pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary troops on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory.

Indian troops destroyed and damaged three houses during the month.

Meanwhile, over four thousand Hurriyat leaders and activists including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mushtaqul Islam, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, HR defender Khurrum Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, journalist Asif Sultan, journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar, Fahad Shah and Eng Rashid are the worst victims of political vendetta.

They have been imprisoned in jails India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.

The data on killings and illegal detentions invites the world attention that Kashmiris are also humans and their lives matter as IIOJK has been turned into an open-air prison especially since the revocation of its special status by the Modi regime on August 5, 2019.

Modi wants to impose a Hindutva agenda through killings, arrests, torture and molestations in IIOJK. It is now incumbent upon the world community to press India to end its brutal actions in the occupied territory.