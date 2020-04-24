Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indian troops martyred two youth in Islamabad district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday evening.

The youth were killed during an operation in Kharpora area of Arwini in the district,KMS reported.

Indian police claimed that the slain youth were militants who were killed during a shootout while trying to escape in a car after abducting a policeman from the area