Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiri youth in Shopian district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation in Wangam area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation was started in the area a joint team of Indian Police, Army's 34RR and CRPF Saturday evening. An Indian soldier was also killed and two others were injured in the area.