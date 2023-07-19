Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr 2 More Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK, 8 Since Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred these youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Machil area of Kupwara district.

The operation was launched by the Indian army a few days ago and was still continuing till reports last came in.

These fresh killings raised the number of martyred youth to eight since Monday. The troops martyred two youths in Poonch district on Monday and four others in the same district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Indian troops shot at and critically injured two forest department employees Jahangir Ahmad and Imran Yousuf when they were patrolling during the night in Sonabanjar area of Pulwama district.

