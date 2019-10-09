Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir, According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone and Abbas Ahmad Butt during a search operation in Awantipora area of the district.

Violent military operations were going on in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas of the territory for the past 12 days.

Meanwhile, life remained badly hit in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region, today, with reports of night raids, arrests of young boys and multiple deaths amid the ongoing military clampdown coupled with communications blackout. The people in the territory are facing shortages of essential commodities as main markets continue to remain shut and public transport off the roads.

India-based online news portal, NewsClickin, has made a scathing attack on Indian Supreme Court over its silence, inaction and indifference to a number of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

The web portal cited United Nations experts that the blackout is a form of collective punishment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remarked the concerns raised by the experts had failed to awaken the constitutional conscience of the Supreme Court.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian top court had adjourned the hearings on these petitions until November 14.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is conspiring to pave the way for a Hindu chief minister through gerrymandering in the name of delimitation.

BJP Kashmir chief, Ravinder Raina in a media interview in Jammu said the party is hopeful of getting its 'first Chief Minister' after the planned delimitation of the Assembly Constituencies.