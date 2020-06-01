UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 21 Kashmiris In May

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in May

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty one (21) Kashmiris including two (2) young boys during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred two were killed in a fake encounter while these killings rendered one (1) woman widowed and two (2) children orphaned,Kashmir Media Service reported.

During the period, at least two hundred (200) people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested one hundred forty six (146) people, mostly youth, and molested and disgraced twenty (20) women during five hundred sixty five (565) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops along with police personnel also destroyed or damaged eight hundred one (801) residential houses and also looted them in the month.

