Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in May in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris including two young boys in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Monday, of those martyred two were killed in a fake encounter while these killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, at least 200 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 146 people, mostly youth, and molested and disgraced 20 women during 565 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops along with police personnel also destroyed or damaged 801 residential houses and also looted them in the month.