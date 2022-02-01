UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr 22 Kashmiris In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Indian troops martyr 22 Kashmiris in January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 22 Kashmiris including a teenage boy during the last month of January in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Of those killed, four youth were martyred in a fake encounter, according to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday.

During the month, 17 youth were critically injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary troops on peaceful demonstrators.

During the period, Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police force and police arrested 45 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, and several of them were booked under black laws including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act.

The forces' personnel misbehaved and molested with, at least, one female and destroyed and damaged 7 houses and structures during the operations in the month.

Related Topics

India Injured Army Police Jammu January Media

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with Allied Bank Limited a ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

2 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

11 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

11 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>