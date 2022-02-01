Indian troops martyr 22 Kashmiris in January

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 22 Kashmiris including a teenage boy during the last month of January in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Of those killed, four youth were martyred in a fake encounter, according to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday.

During the month, 17 youth were critically injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary troops on peaceful demonstrators.

During the period, Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police force and police arrested 45 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, and several of them were booked under black laws including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act.

The forces' personnel misbehaved and molested with, at least, one female and destroyed and damaged 7 houses and structures during the operations in the month.