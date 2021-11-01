Indian troops martyr 22 Kashmiris in October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty two (22) Kashmiris during the past month of October.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday, twelve (12) of those martyred were killed in fake encounters and in custody by the Indian occupation troops.

The killing rendered two (2) women widowed and seven (7) children orphaned.

During the period, at least a dozen persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police, paramilitary personnel and notorious National Investigation Agency arrested one thousand one hundred and forty (1140) people and destroyed or damaged six (6) residential houses and structures during three hundred nine (309) cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of the territory in themonth.