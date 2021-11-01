UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr 22 Kashmiris In October

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops martyr 22 Kashmiris in October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty two (22) Kashmiris during the past month of October.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday, twelve (12) of those martyred were killed in fake encounters and in custody by the Indian occupation troops.

The killing rendered two (2) women widowed and seven (7) children orphaned.

During the period, at least a dozen persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police, paramilitary personnel and notorious National Investigation Agency arrested one thousand one hundred and forty (1140) people and destroyed or damaged six (6) residential houses and structures during three hundred nine (309) cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of the territory in themonth.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Police Jammu October Women Media

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Nigerian Minister of Foreign ..

UAE Ambassador meets Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

16 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.78 million

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

3 hours ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.