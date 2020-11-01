UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 23 Kashmiris In October

Sun 01st November 2020

Indian troops martyr 23 Kashmiris in October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty three (23) Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of October.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, three youth of those martyred were killed in fake encounters.

The killings by the troops rendered two (2) women widowed and three (3) children orphaned.

During the period, at least forty two (42) persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territoryIndian police and paramilitary personnel arrested ninety four (94) people and destroyed or damaged seven (7) residential houses and structures, while five (5) women were molested during the three hundred and sixty three (363) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in the month.

