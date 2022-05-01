UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr 26 Kashmiris In April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Indian troops martyr 26 Kashmiris in April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 26 Kashmiris, including three teenagers, during the last month of April in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, during the month, at least seven youth were injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary troops on peaceful demonstrators.

During the period, Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police force and dreaded National Investigation Agency arrested 109 civilians, including Hurriyet leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, political activists, youth and students while several of them were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act.

The forces' personnel misbehaved and molested at least one female and destroyed and damaged a dozen houses and structures during 143 cordon and search operations in the month.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian troops martyred 16 Kashmiris in March this year and over 96000 Kashmiris since January 1989 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Blood of innocent Kashmiris has been flowing continuously for over seven decades. The grisly killings by Indian troops meant to terrify Kashmiris but every killing instills new vigour in the Kashmiris' freedom struggle and they are ready to die for freedom of their motherland but will not surrender.

The civilized world must intervene to stop innocent killings in the occupied territory and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

