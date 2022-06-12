Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Drabgam area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

The authorities also suspended internet service in the area and the operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas.