Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiri youth in Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu district on Wednesday.

The troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter in the garb of a cordon and search operation after arresting them when they were traveling in a truck in the Sidhra area of the district.

Indian police dubbed the victims as militants to justify their killing. More details are awaited.