Indian Troops Martyr 3 Kashmiris In Shopian

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiris in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Badigam area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations on second day in different areas of Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Meanwhile, an Indian army-sponsored dreaded special police officer was killed and a cop was injured in an attack in Beerwah area of Budgam district, police said.

More Stories From Pakistan

