Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), martyred three more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir on Saturday, raising the number of the slain youth to seven from Friday.

Troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Zadoora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir in the wee hours on Saturday, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The operation continued till last reports came in.