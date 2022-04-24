UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr 3 More Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the toll to 11 in the territory since Thursday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pahoo area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district,on Sunday.

A senior police officer confirmed the killing, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operationin the area.

