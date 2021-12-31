Indian troops martyr 3 more youth in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city, Friday, raising the number of martyred youth in the territory to nine in the past 48 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Pantha Chowk area of the city.