Indian troops martyr 32 Kashmiris in May

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Local forces in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 32 Kashmiris including a young boy during the last month of May in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, two youth were martyred by the occupying forces in a fake encounter.

During the period, at least twenty six (26) people were injured due to the use of brute force including teargas shells and blasts in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested ninety two (92) people, mostly youth, and destroyed or damaged three houses during one hundred eighty (180) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.