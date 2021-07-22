UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 42 Persons In IIOJK Since June

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Indian troops martyr 42 persons in IIOJK since June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their continued state terrorism martyred 42 persons including two women and a young boy during past two months in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service's research section, in past 20 days of July 135 cordon and search operations were staged in which 24 youth and two women were martyred while in last month (June ) 152 cordon and search operations were conducted in which sixteen (16) Kashmiris were martyred.

The report said that over 100 Kashmiri youth were arrested by Indian police in last 50 days.

During the period, twenty eight (28) Indian troops and police personnel were killed and forty one (41) were injured in different incidents.

